Bemidji man attacks deputy after responding to a domestic dispute

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Beltrami County deputy was hurt tonight during an arrest.

It happened at 6:45 pm, in the 600 block of Lake Ave NE.

Someone called 911 reporting a domestic assault.

Police say they arrested a 34-year-old from Bemidji, but they didn’t release his name.

The man engaged the deputy in a physical struggle, hurting the deputy’s arm.

The deputy was able to gain control and arrest the man.

Authorities say as the man was being taken to jail, he repeatedly hit his head on the rear partition of the vehicle, causing harm to himself.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

