Attorney General issues ‘consumer alert’ on crisis pregnancy centers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General is issuing a ‘consumer alert’ for crisis pregnancy centers, saying many of them mislead people and and only offer limited services.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says, “Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their purpose is to prevent pregnant people from accessing that right — which sometimes they accomplish by misleading, misinforming, or deceiving people.”

According to a recent study by The Alliance: State Advocates for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, most crisis pregnancy centers do not have licensed doctors or registered nurses on staff. The study says 20 percent of pregnancy centers in Minnesota have a registered nurse on staff and 9 percent have a doctor on staff.

The report by The Alliance also says about one-third of the clinics offer abortion-pill reversal, which the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has called unethical. The study goes on to say nearly two-thirds of Minnesota crisis pregnancy centers make false or biased claims about abortions.

You can read the full Alliance report here. The Alliance calls itself a collaboration of state-based law and policy centers working across the country to advance gender equality.

Attorneys General for California and Massachusetts have issued similar warnings about the centers. These centers are not regulated under Minnesota law, according to the Attorney General.

