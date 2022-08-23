2 people hurt after semi and tractor crash near Gwinner

GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 men are hurt and Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash near Gwinner Monday afternoon. Highway Patrol says, just before 3 PM, a Case International Harvester Row-Crop tractor driven by Christopher Lee McFarland, 52, of Gwinner, was pulling a mower trailer, west bound on ND Highway 13. They say a 2006 Volvo VNL, 1985 tank trailer driven by Ryan Roger Unterseher, 56, of Lidgerwood, was also westbound and came upon the tractor while it was driving. Highway Patrol says Unterseher was distracted by something neat his feet and failed to see the tractor. He rear ended the mower the tractor was pulling.

The tractor and mower were pushed into the north ditch where they separated and rolled. McFarland was ejected out of the rear of the tractor and came to rest in north ditch. The truck and tanker combination entered the north ditch before coming to rest upright. McFarland was serious injured and taken by Gwinner Ambulance to the Lisbon Hospital, before transported to Sanford Health in Fargo. Unterseher was transported by Forman Ambulance to Lisbon Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were totaled during the crash.

