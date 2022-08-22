Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect. (SOURCE: WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - In a shocking scene caught on camera, an off-duty police officer was hit by a car in front of his own home.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, the off-duty officer was at his home Tuesday when 54-year-old Gregory Martin Hill approached in a Jeep.

Police said as the officer was approaching the Jeep to see if he needed assistance, Hill began to curse at the officer. The driver then backed out, hitting another car and a mailbox before driving toward the officer in what police said seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt, Hill hit a tree.

WAFF reports that, while the officer was heading inside of his home to get his duty weapon and handcuffs, the driver got out of his Jeep and followed the officer into his carport.

The officer’s wife, Sabrina Brown, shared a Facebook comment saying their two children were inside of the home.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect

Police said Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. The officer ordered him to get on the ground, but he refused. The Jeep then drove toward the officer again in his front yard, and the officer fired multiple shots into the car. The gunshots missed the driver, and the officer’s legs were run over, police said.

The officer said he and a witness held Hill down until other officers arrived at the home to arrest him.

Hill has been charged with attempted murder and had a bond set at $1 million cash.

If Hill were to post bond he would need to be under supervision by pre-trial supervisors, have no alcohol or firearms in his home or any of his vehicles, and can have no direct, indirect or electronic communication with the victim.

According to officials, the officer has been released and is at home recovering.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Allen
Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks
Power outage in Fargo
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
Patrolmen helped family deal with vehicle troubles
NDHP trooper & Stustman County Sheriff deputy assists family with vehicle trouble
Motorcycle crash
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
Lana Koski has been battling breast cancer since March.
Fargo woman battling breast cancer is shown love and support through dancing community

Latest News

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge