Unsettled Week with Multiple Shots for Rain

TUESDAY: We will begin the day on Tuesday with relatively nice conditions. The lows will be around 60 and highs will be in the 70s and 80s thanks to largely sunny skies across the Valley. However, that story changes during the nighttime hours as a front will move through the region bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms which could be strong at times.

WEDNESDAY- THURSDAY: Tuesday night’s rain could linger into Wednesday with showers possible throughout the Red River Valley. With this front, temperatures will dip into the mid 60s and 70s and will remain that way until the weekend. Once the rain clears on Wednesday, we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler temps. Thursday will be much of the same with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday will see building clouds and slightly warmer temps in the 70s and 80s as a warm front approaches. We will see most of the impacts of the warm front on Saturday. We will see widespread showers on Saturday evening into the nighttime hours with thunderstorms possible as well. Temps will begin the day in the 60s and we will get up to the mid to upper 70s to the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: The rain will linger into Sunday morning as the front will take its time moving through the Valley. The rain on Sunday will be scattered so effects will be luck of the draw on precipitation amounts. Conditions will be breezy and warm with lows in the 60s and highs near 80. Monday will be a touch cooler with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with nighttime storms and showers possible. Low: 60. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 75.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 55. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms overnight. Low: 64. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning rain. Low: 64. High: 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 60. High: 77.

