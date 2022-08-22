Proctor family sues district, coaches after sexual assault

PROCTOR, MN -- The parents of a Proctor football player who was sexually assaulted by a teammate are now suing the school district, superintendent, and several coaches in federal court.

In June, an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the assault, was sentenced in juvenile probation.

He used a toilet plunger to assault his younger teammate while several other teammates held the victim down after a fall 2021 football practice.

In a following lawsuit, filed Aug. 19, 2022 the victim’s parents allege the coaches and superintendent knew of apparent ongoing hazing wihtin the Proctor football team and failed to take action.

They also allege Proctor’s head football coach Derek Parendo, who has since resigned, and unnamed assistant coaches “have condoned student on student sexual and physical harassment and assault in the past by down-playing the acts, failing to ensure the toilet plunger was removed, failing to educate staff and student athletes regarding the dangers of hazing and bullying, and by violating its own policies, procedures, and/or state law or federal law.”

They go on to say the victim has suffered emotional trauma following the assault.

The family is demanding a jury trial and financial damages.

Former Superintendent John Engelking is named in the lawsuit. He left the position earlier this year.

