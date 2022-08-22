MN DPS to give away gun locks at State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota continues to see an increase in gun violence across the state. To help promote gun safety, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be giving away gun locks at the Minnesota State Fair.

DPS will be handing out 10,000 free gun locks to anyone interested, and you can even take home more than one.

The locks are first come first serve and can be picked up at either the DPS or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources booths.

Gun locks (KTTC)

State officials hope this effort will reduce the frequency of unnecessary gun related deaths and injuries. By using a gun lock it makes it almost impossible for a child to use the gun, can help reduce suicides, and can reduce the number of stolen guns being used for gun violence.

“We believe that helping the gun owners secure their firearms so they cannot be used by another person, whether it’s their child or someone who’s in mental health crisis in their family or someone who’s trying to steal it for nefarious purposes,” MN DPS Commissioner John Harrington said. “We think this makes a lot of sense as a way to reduce the harm.”

Harrington also hopes that these locks help spark a conversation about gun safety with your kids and families.

If you aren’t able to attend the state fair but want a gun lock, you can contact the DPS commissioners office at 651-201-7000.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.