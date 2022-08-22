Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and potentially facing serious charges after a SWAT standoff in Grand Forks.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 12th Ave. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 for a domestic situation.

When police arrived, the report says officers could hearing a woman screaming from inside the home and a man refused to open the door. That prompted SWAT and more officers to get called in and deal with the situation.

Eventually authorities say they forced their way into the home and a woman was able to leave.

Police then arrested Kenneth Allen for burglary, aggravated assault, felonious restraint and terrorizing.

