Linton man shares his farm accident story, hopes to start conversation about mental health

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) – A farm accident can happen in an instant.

Linton producer Doug Bichler knows that firsthand. In June 2017, he lost his right arm in a farm accident.

But there is good news.

Five years later, he’s figured out how to keep farming and ranching, despite missing his arm.

Now, he hopes his story might help save someone else from a similar accident and might also start some conversations about mental health in agriculture.

Doug Bichler’s morning chores take a little longer since losing his right arm in a farm accident.

“I’ve adapted in a lot of ways,” the Linton producer said.

He’s changed the way he stacks bags of feed and even how he closes gates.

“Anything that can make things easier, I’ve just thought about how to do it differently,” said Bichler.

Those changes have helped him stay on the family farm and continue living the life he always dreamed of.

“Farming and ranching have always been a passion of mine,” Bichler said.

He also makes time for regular physical therapy and chiropractic care.

“I try to do things to maintain my muscles as well as I can, just to make sure I don’t injure myself in some other way,” he explained.

Taking care of his mental health has also become a priority and something Bichler has become passionate about helping other producers deal with too.

“Everyone notices that I’m missing an arm and that’s very visible and people can tell right away that it’s probably something that I struggle with,” Bichler said. “But when you talk about mental health, we can’t see that obviously. So, it’s something that affects all of us. And it’s something that you need support with and it’s something that you should talk about, and it’s not something that you should shy away from because we all deal with it. It’s not something to be ashamed of.”

On this day, he’s sharing his story with NDSU Extension Farm and Ranch Safety Coordinator Angie Johnson. Together, they’re looking for ways to help end the stigma about mental health in agriculture. Johnson hopes Bichler’s story might help other producers realize they’re not alone.

“His ability to share his story helps others learn and helps others heal and cope with the different stresses and realize that you know what, it is going to be okay. We’re going to get through this,” said Johnson.

For Bichler, a big part of getting through it is the morning routine.

“It is my favorite thing to do,” he said.

These chores are something he looks forward to now more than ever.

Bichler is hoping to one day have a prosthetic, but says he’s figured out how to do most things with one hand, so a prosthetic isn’t super important to him.

NDSU Extension has several resources available for producers — click here for more information.

