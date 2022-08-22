Island Park pool closes for the season; will re-open in 2024

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is almost over as the Island Park pool is closing its door for the season, but will not be re-opening until 2024. The Fargo Park District said there are renovations being done to the pool that will run through next year.

“It’s a fun place to hang out, you know you spend a couple bucks and cool off. Get a tan, I like this place a lot,” said Derek McClarren. “It’s kind of bittersweet because I’ve been coming here for years and years.”

There are many new features coming to the pool in 2024. This will include a lazy river and a slide complex. Dave Leker, the executive director for Fargo Parks District, said this will be the third edition of the pool at the park. This current edition has been there for over 45 years, and construction is set to start in March.

“I think it’s just going to add another chapter, it’s been really cool to be a part of Island Park,” said Leker. “It’s kind of on the edge of downtown and while it’s a neighborhood park to the people in the community here, it’s also a community park for all of the residents of Fargo and the surrounding area.”

The Island Park pool has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many generations, and some have said it will be bittersweet to say good-bye for the time being. However, they are willing to wait just to enjoy the new features that are coming.

“I think it will bring a lot life back to the area, people love the pools, it will be nice to see everyone happy again here.” said Caleb Lighe.

