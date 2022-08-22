GF man arrested & charged for attempting to assault woman in bathroom

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to assault a woman in a bathroom at an East Grand Forks movie theater.

EGF PD was dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. to the River Cinema located at the Riverwalk Mall on Demers Avenue, where a woman reported the alleged assault by an unknown man.

Police quickly identified the man as 37-year-old Jason Noyes, of Grand Forks.

According to court documents, the woman says she was at the mall using the bathroom before getting a massage.

While in the restroom, she says a man had tried getting into the stall.

She says when she came out Noyes was standing in the bathroom with his pants down to his ankles.

Court documents say during the exchange Noyes told the woman “it’s been a long time” and “come on baby, come on baby.”

He also told her that he had a knife.

The unidentified woman told police, and the man grabbed her wrist, but she was able to fight him off before leaving the bathroom.

Two witnesses at an ATM near the bathroom say they saw the woman leaving and she was screaming “help, help, help.”

They then saw Noyes run out of the bathroom with his pants down exposing his buttocks.

Witnesses also say Noyes fled the scene on a bike and that he dropped his backpack as he was attempting to get away.

Noyes was arrested hours later at his home in Grand Forks.

He is charged with 1st Degree Attempted Sexual Contact and faces extradition to East Grand Forks to appear in court.

