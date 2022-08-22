Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Public Schools are investigating a threatening poster put on the district office building.

The school says a poster reading “Better Dead Than Red” was posted on its doors around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. School officials say the person responsible for the vandalism was wearing a mask and hoodie.

The phrase on the poster is in reference to a Cold War slogan indicating death from nuclear war was preferred over communist rule.

This vandalism comes just days after the Fargo School Board voted to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings, after its removal caused local and national backlash.

In a statement, the district says, “The mission of the Fargo Public Schools is to educate and empower ALL students to succeed. The staff of our district proactively work to create a school and workplace environment for learning, support and safety. To that end, the district has comprehensive policies against bullying and harassment.

The FPS District Office is a workplace for adults who carry out functions for the schools and in support of the teachers and staff of the District. The Fargo Public Schools condemns this act of vandalism, hate and attempt to instill fear. We are working with the authorities to investigate this act and ensure a safe workplace for our staff.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.