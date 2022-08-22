Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter.

Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st.

She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left.

Dockter was carrying a wheeled suitcase and multiple backpacks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847-411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.