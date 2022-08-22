Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen

Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st.
DAISY DOCKTER
DAISY DOCKTER(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter.

Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st.

She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left.

Dockter was carrying a wheeled suitcase and multiple backpacks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847-411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Allen
Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks
Power outage in Fargo
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
Patrolmen helped family deal with vehicle troubles
NDHP trooper & Stustman County Sheriff deputy assists family with vehicle trouble
Motorcycle crash
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
Lana Koski has been battling breast cancer since March.
Fargo woman battling breast cancer is shown love and support through dancing community

Latest News

Jason Noyes (Mug)
GF man arrested & charged for attempting to assault woman in bathroom
Mr. Food – Pasta Rustica - August 22
Mr. Food – Pasta Rustica - August 22
Noon Weather – August 22
Noon Weather – August 22
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign