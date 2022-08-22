Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Amber Alert: Police say 2 girls abducted in Kansas City

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Cassiah Owsley, left, and Marlaya Owsley, right.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City.

Police are trying to find Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4.

Authorities have identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert says the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage in Fargo
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
Sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
Lana Koski has been battling breast cancer since March.
Fargo woman battling breast cancer is shown love and support through dancing community
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
North Dakota east-west pipeline
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet

Latest News

Kids enjoyed the last day the Island Park pool will be open for a while. It is getting...
Island Park pool closes for the season; will re-open in 2024
Motorcycle crash
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies