UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers.
-----------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage.
Crews are aware and have been dispatched and are working to restore power safely and quickly.
Updates will be following.
