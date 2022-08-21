Contests
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County.

a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township

That is about 25 miles from Park Rapids.

Authorities say Warren lost control of the motorcycle and then ran into a ditch.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

