NDHP trooper & Stustman County Sheriff deputy assists family with vehicle trouble

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last week, a family having vehicle trouble received some help from the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office.

The act of kindness was posted on social media by NDHP on Saturday.

They say the family was traveling on I-94 through Jamestown when a tire blew out.

A troop and a deputy tried helping to grab the spare tire from underneath the vehicle, but that was a challenge.

After noticing the other tires weren’t in good shape, the law enforcement officers reached out for help from local repair shops.

Four tires were donated to the family by Roadrunner Repair in Jamestown.

The officers paid Eckmann’s Auto Service to have the new ones mounted onto the vehicle, so the family could get back on the road.

