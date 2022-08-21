Contests
Unsettled Week with Multiple Shots for Rain

Temperatures look seasonable with Rain Possible by Midweek and again on the Weekend
By Jim Gasch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONDAY: This weekend’s nice weather will stick around into the start of next week as Monday is looking to be another lovely day in the Red River Valley. Temperatures will start out the day in the 50s and 60s and will work their way to near 80. The day will bring overcast skies for the Valley. The chance of some showers or storms will be with us on Monday, mainly late.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another pleasant day here in the Red River Valley with only the chance of some spotty showers or rumbles. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY- THURSDAY: A cold front will move through the Valley midweek. As this front moves through, it will bring with it showers and thunderstorms. Along with the rain, it will also bring cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 70s compared with the mid 80s of earlier in the week. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s on Wednesday. Some of the rain from Wednesday could linger into the morning hours of Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the day with temperatures near average for this time of year in the 70s and 80s south.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday will see building clouds and slightly warmer temps in the 70s and 80s as a warm front approaches. We will see most of the impacts of the warm front on Saturday. We will see widespread showers on Saturday with thunderstorms possible as well. Temps will begin the day in the 60s and we will get up to the mid to upper 70s to the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: The rain caused by the warm front should be fully out of our area by Sunday. Conditions will be breezy and warm with lows in the 60s and highs near 80.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Cloudy. Chance of rain late. Low: 60. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 75.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain late. Low: 55. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Low: 64. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 80.

