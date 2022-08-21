Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.

The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.

8/17 CBP officers #Nogales POE seized over 15,000 fentanyl pills strapped to a person’s legs. Second consecutive day colored fentanyl pills with the appearance of candy seized .This could be the start of a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting younger users. pic.twitter.com/y5KT5Zveop — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 18, 2022

Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.

The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.