Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers

Power outage in Fargo
Power outage in Fargo(MGN)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers.

-----------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage.

Crews are aware and have been dispatched and are working to restore power safely and quickly.

Updates will be following.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
Fargo School Board vote to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
‘Do you concede the battle to win the war?’: Fargo School Board says there is no room for hate as they reinstate Pledge of Allegiance
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

Lana Koski has been battling breast cancer since March.
Fargo woman battling breast cancer is shown love and support through dancing community
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday August 20
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday August 20
Benjamin Westphalen, 16, of Arlington was driving west on Highway 5 in a 2012 Kia Optima when...
Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire
(Source: MGN)
Barnes County man sentenced to 8 years for sexual contact with a minor