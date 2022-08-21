UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage.

Crews are aware and have been dispatched and are working to restore power safely and quickly.

Updates will be following.

