‘They don’t see things the same way we do.’: Active shooter drill conversation with your kids

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With back-to-school right around the corner, student safety is a big topic, right now. Law enforcement has been practicing active-shooter drills in different spots. But what can parents do? We spoke with a specialist on how to go about the conversation with your kids.

“This isn’t something they’re prepared for. It’s not something they think about regularly,” says Sanford Health’s Megan Week.

Week specializes in behavioral counseling, and she says if you’ve been wondering how to have the conversation about active shooter drills in school with your kids --you’re not alone. She says she sees children get more anxious about the issue when they start approaching middle school.

“As they get older, they start to understand what this means, they’re paying more attention to the world around them. They’re coming out of that more self-obsessed stage into seeing things from other people’s perspective stage,” says Week.

As for how much you should share about the topic, she says it’ll depend on the child.

“I would just treat it like any other drill that’s going to happen during the day. But be really open to talking about it with them in the evening after school if they have any questions. Feel like you can answer those questions honestly,” she says.

For younger kids, Week says let them figure out what they think about it. Don’t assume their anxiety about the drills is the same as adult anxiety.

“They don’t see things the same way we do. We don’t want to assume they’ll feel better with all of the details just because we would feel better with all the details,” she says.

To navigate that, Week says to start the conversation by asking you child what their thoughts are. If your student is particularly anxious...

“See if you can get a layout of what the timeline is for this drill from the kid’s teacher, I think that’s a perfectly appropriate approach,” says Week.

That way, you can mentally prepare your child for exactly what will happen and when.

If your student is struggling to go to school, or to the point they’re making themselves sick, it’s time to reach out to their primary doctor to find options to address the issue professionally.

