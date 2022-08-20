Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween fans, get ready. Spirit Halloween is once again opening in Fargo.

Signs are hung and work is being done inside the former Gordmans at 5100 14th Avenue South.

Last year, the costume store was located in the former Toys “R” Us building.

Spirit’s website indicates the new Fargo location will be open later this month.

