Public encouraged to give feedback on Beltrami County Jail

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A public hearing is scheduled to talk about issues at the Beltrami County Jail, and residents are encouraged to give their feedback. Officials say the jail faces challenges including a severe lack of housing, falling short of Department of Corrections standards, increasing mental health and drug dependency needs and outdated infrastructure that is leading to safety liabilities. You can read more about the jail’s challenges here.

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners is set to receive the Justice Planners Final Report at a Special Work Session on August 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room. The public is welcome to attend though there will be no public comment at the meeting. Following the meeting, the public is invited to comment on the findings here. Only comments submitted through the County’s website will be officially recognized and presented to the Board for consideration.

A public hearing, in which the public is encouraged to comment in person, will be held on September 22, at 5 p.m. in the County Board Room. All comments submitted to the County’s website between August 25 and September 21 will be documented and a summary will be provided to the County Board at the hearing.

