Pro-Life Action Ministries holds rally in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries held a protest this evening opposing the Red River Women’s Clinic opening a location in Moorhead.

The rally started at 7 pm, across the street from the new clinic, along Highway 75 North.

“Let’s commit tonight to be those people who tirelessly work to close this facility down. So like my friend David Bereit says, ‘No more babies will die and no more women will cry,’” says event speaker Jody Clemens.

This rally was in coordination with a community grassroots effort by a coalition of churches.

Prayer vigils are being held on Thursdays in front of the clinic.

