Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Pro-Life Action Ministries holds rally in Moorhead

The rally started at 7 pm, across the street from the new clinic
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries held a protest this evening opposing the Red River Women’s Clinic opening a location in Moorhead.

The rally started at 7 pm, across the street from the new clinic, along Highway 75 North.

“Let’s commit tonight to be those people who tirelessly work to close this facility down. So like my friend David Bereit says, ‘No more babies will die and no more women will cry,’” says event speaker Jody Clemens.

This rally was in coordination with a community grassroots effort by a coalition of churches.

Prayer vigils are being held on Thursdays in front of the clinic.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
Image depicting traffic cones
Section of Highway 200 project investigated for possible uncovering of Native American artifacts
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Public encouraged to give feedback on Beltrami County Jail
Active shooter drill conversation with your kids
‘They don’t see things the same way we do.’: Active shooter drill conversation with your kids
Spirit Halloween
Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location
6:00PM News August 19 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 19 - Part 2