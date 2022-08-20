Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire

Contests
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.

The fire had extended to the trailer.

Crews quickly put it out and stopped it from spreading to other tractor trailers in close proximity.

The tractor and passenger vehicle are complete losses and the trailer has significant damage.

Two other vehicles suffered heat damage.

GFFD says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

