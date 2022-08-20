Fargo woman battling breast cancer is shown love and support through dancing community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lana Koski has been battling breast cancer since March this year, but thanks to her family, friends and the community at XaBeat, she’s been able to keep her spirits high. She has been a teacher for the group for the past eight years.

“Makes it so much better, makes it so much easier,” said Koski. “I know I can call anyone of these people whenever I want to just cry or laugh, or try to get a laugh from someone because I need it. It’s amazing.”

Koski isn’t letting her cancer diagnosis keep her from doing what she loves doing, which is dancing. Many people have visited CourtsPlus on Saturday to participate in some dances, all to support of this woman’s journey.

“I’m going to remember all of the people that have gone out of their way to do what they can for her in what she needs and doesn’t know what she needs,” said Suzanne Haugen, Lana’s sister. “Just all that support and how important it was for her to help her get through all of this and make it feel not as bad it really is.”

Koski still has a long battle ahead of her. She is finishing up chemotherapy in September, will start radiation in October and will be doing immuno-therapy through May. In the mean time, Koski said she will continue to do what she loves doing for as long as she can.

“It hasn’t been as terrible as I thought,” said Koski. “When you first get the diagnosis you just think that’s it, this is terrible, everything is over, my life is over. Everything I ever wanted to do I can’t anymore, but I’ve been able to teach a little bit, I teach as much as I can.”

A Lend a Hand Up has been set for Koski. A fundraiser will be happening at 7 p.m. at Knickerbockers tonight.

