Barnes County man sentenced to 8 years for sexual contact with a minor
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Barnes County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a sex crime.
Everett D. Flynn was sentenced to 8 years with 4 years suspended for Gross Sexual Imposition - Sexual contact - Victim under 15, which is a Class A Felony.
Last August, a social worker from the Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone contacted the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office to report that a child had possibly been abused by Flynn at his home.
During the investigation, Flynn admitted he was having sexual contact with a minor.
Authorities say the child was not living in Flynn’s residence.
Flynn was previously sentenced to 12 years for a similar crime.
He will serve both sentences concurrently.
The Barnes County Sheriff says if you suspect a child is being abused report the crime to the proper authorities.
