Barnes County man sentenced to 8 years for sexual contact with a minor

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Barnes County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a sex crime.

Everett D. Flynn was sentenced to 8 years with 4 years suspended for Gross Sexual Imposition - Sexual contact - Victim under 15, which is a Class A Felony.

Last August, a social worker from the Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone contacted the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office to report that a child had possibly been abused by Flynn at his home.

During the investigation, Flynn admitted he was having sexual contact with a minor.

Authorities say the child was not living in Flynn’s residence.

Flynn was previously sentenced to 12 years for a similar crime.

He will serve both sentences concurrently.

The Barnes County Sheriff says if you suspect a child is being abused report the crime to the proper authorities.

