Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.

Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21.

The purpose of these enforcement efforts is to deter impaired driving and to remove impaired drivers from the road. As of August 15, 52 people have died on North Dakota roads this year. The Highway Patrol says nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.

Sgt. Jed Dahnke, NDHP Southeast Regional Sergeant said, “We are seeing progress in lowering alcohol-related fatal crashes, but they are still happening. Every impaired driver taken off the road can save a life. Drivers need to recognize their choices affect others and make the choice to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds all motorists, motorcycle drivers, OHV drivers, and bicyclists to share the road, drive distraction-free, and always make the responsible choice to drive sober.

