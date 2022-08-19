Contests
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The operation began on Aug. 5, 2022, and continued through Aug. 11, 2022.

The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction for Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet is 10 years up to life in federal prison; and any term of years, not less than five, up to lifetime supervised release.

The following six men from Rapid City ranging from 24 to 61 years old were arrested and charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet:

Brandon Reide Prue, 27 years old

Donald William Laun, 61 years old

Kordelle Ray Running Hawk, 24 years old

Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala, 32 years old

William Henry Riese, 31 years old

Christopher Daniel Luna, 32 years old

The charges are merely accusations, and all six defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The cases are being federally prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins.

The agencies involved in the operation include the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Ellsworth AFB Office of Special Investigations, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to extend its appreciation to all law enforcement partners involved in the investigations for their efforts and continued cooperation.

Friday Night Lights August 19 Part 2