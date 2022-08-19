Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.

Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who is 5′6″ and weighs about 190 pounds. Garcia has no permanent address and is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Anyone who finds Garcia is urged not to approach him. Instead, call 911 with relevant and accurate information. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

