Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia
(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.

Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who is 5′6″ and weighs about 190 pounds. Garcia has no permanent address and is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Anyone who finds Garcia is urged not to approach him. Instead, call 911 with relevant and accurate information. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota State Auditor’s office says their audit found ND DOH not following procedure on children in extreme abuse situations
Ben Franklin Middle School
UPDATE: Charges filed against former FPS staff member alleging inappropriate conduct with minor

Latest News

Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo
1000PM Sports August 12
600PM Sports August 18
Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
Legal representation stated their cases at the Ramsey County Memorial Courthouse.
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land