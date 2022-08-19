New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations

Contests
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Norsk Hostfest has new entertainment lined up to replace performances by Toby Keith and Lady A.

Event officials said Clint Black with Phil Vasser will take the stage September 29th. Daniel O’Donnell will perform at 1 p.m. on Thursday

Dierks Bentley is now scheduled for September 30th at 8 p.m. The Texas Tenors with the Killer Vees will be performing at 1 p.m.

Toby Keith canceled his Minot performance in the middle of June after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis. Then, Lady A pulled all shows for the rest of year in early August, as lead singer Charles Kelley is pursuing sobriety.

The Norsk Hostfest returns after the pandemic disrupted the last two years. The event runs September 28 through October 1, with other major acts including Big & Rich, Tigirlily, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brantley Gilbert.

Get tickets at hostfest.com.

