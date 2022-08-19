Moorhead parents will receive a notice if their child will have a bus to ride or not

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If parents haven’t already been notified that buses will not be going through their neighborhood this school year, today is the last day.

The Moorhead school board made changes to the transportation plan this year due to bus driver shortages.

Families living within 2 miles of Horizon Middle School or Moorhead High School will not have buses available for their students.

Families within one mile of the elementary school will also have to find a different ride for their students to school.

Bus capacity will increase this year, along with ride times due to shared routes.

The Moorhead school district is working with the city to ensure safe crosswalks for children having to now walk, along with pedestrian signs and on-duty cross guards.

Moorhead school district said this should be a temporary problem, they aim to hire more bus drivers in order to increase routes back and be to full capacity before winter.

