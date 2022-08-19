Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a person who had been stabbed and seriously hurt. Police say they also found 41-year-old Christopher Kane, attempting to flee the scene, and leading police on a short foot chase.

Fargo Police later arrested Kane around 10:15 p.m. for attempted murder and preventing arrest.

The victim is in critical condition in an area hospital.

