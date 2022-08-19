Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new city requirement is creating some tension for massage therapists in Fargo.

Starting next month, they will have to pay additional fees to keep their doors open.

“We’re being penalized for doing legitimate therapeutic massage in lieu of those that are not,” Licensed Therapist Pam Kukowski says.

In more than a decade in massage therapy, Pam Kukowski has had to jump through a lot of hoops.

“The issue is massage and the sex trade overlap and it’s been that way for centuries,” Kukowski says. “Getting over that stigma is very difficult.”

It took years to get her state and national license. Now, she and others, like Becky Marshall, will have to get a city license as well.

“I was angry and I was mad,” Marshall says. “Just another fee. We do everything we have to to keep our legit businesses.”

Massage is one of, if not the only profession in which a city license will be required on top of a state license. It’s $100 a year for each, on top of class and test taking. Those who follow the rules say it’s unfair, but health officials say it’s a must.

“The Board of Massage of Bismarck has limited resources,” Grant Larson with Fargo Cass Public Health says. “We’re finding out a lot in the city of Fargo have never been inspected.”

Health officials say this change is needed to weed out some of the “bad eggs.” In North Dakota, cities are in charge of regulating licensed massage therapists. However, Fargo wasn’t doing this.

Meaning, establishments aren’t being monitored for health standards and illegal activity.

“This is a requirement, not a choice,” Larson adds. “If they do not license at a certain point, they’ll have to cease any operations in their business in the city of Fargo.”

At this time, 35 therapists have licensed with the city. About 15 are still pending and health officials suspect there are at least 40 more that still need to get it done, including , Marshall and Kukowski.

Something that could be an uphill battle, since health officials and city leaders say they don’t know exactly how many establishments there are.

“It’s been changing so much that I honestly don’t even know for sure what’s going to come about,” Marshall says.

The two are all for inspections. However, they’d like to see a change in legislation. That way the Board can do its job and reputable therapists don’t pay the price. The county health department says they are working with the city to lower fees for therapists, considering making fees bi-annual.

