Driver shortage impacting MATBUS routes

The bus driver shortage is hitting both the school districts and city busses. MATBUS says because of the continued driver shortage, they will be reducing the amount of time they spend on certain routes.

The routes most impacted are 11, 13, 14, 15 and the NDSU TapRide. Starting on Monday, August 22, these routes will be reduced to hourly service.

MATBUS says these changes will be in effect until further notice, but they are expected to last through at least January of 2023.

These changes are in addition to current service reductions to Route 32, which was discontinued, and Route 33 (10-minute service), and service ending at 9:45 p.m.

According to MATBUS, the reduction in service levels will allow MATBUS to provide more reliable service for riders, while also allowing for time to recruit and train additional drivers. Driver shortages are a nation-wide trend in public transit, requiring service changes in transit agencies of every size.

More information about MATBUS and route changes can be found on their website.

