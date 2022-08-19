Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans

(CNN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) says it was a victim of a cyber security attack on June 28, which involved personal data of more than 180 people.

A WSI employee noticed unusual activity on their computer after opening an email attachment and reported the incident to the WSI Help Desk. The computer was secured and removed from the state network.

WSI contacted North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT), who referred the incident to the NDIT Cyber Analysis and Response team. This team recently completed a forensic analysis of the computer, which determined that the phishing attack was isolated to a single computer and did not spread onto the state network.

WSI says there is evidence that the cyber attacker gained access to personal data in the employee’s email through the email attachment that contained malicious code. After reviewing the email data, WSI determined the emails contained personal information of 182 injured employees.

WSI notified those affected by the incident to provide information about the attack and to offer identity theft protection services.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/WSICyber.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Image depicting traffic cones
Section of Highway 200 project investigated for possible uncovering of Native American artifacts
Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month
Sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
Apple issues warning to users.
4:00PM news August 19 - part 2
7 Day Planner
4:00PM August 19 - weather