Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota State Auditor’s office says their audit found ND DOH not following procedure on children in extreme abuse situations
Ben Franklin Middle School
UPDATE: Charges filed against former FPS staff member alleging inappropriate conduct with minor

Latest News

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
schoolboard august 18
10:00PM News August 18 Part 1
tiger august 18
10:00PM News August 18 Part 2
Fargo School Board vote to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
‘Do you concede the battle to win the war?’: Fargo School Board says there is no room for hate as they reinstate Pledge of Allegiance