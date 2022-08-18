Valley City school facilities in need of repair

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities.

“Looking at the state of our facilities and explored building a new school, quickly recognizing over seven to eight months that through inflation, the cost of construction was not feasible for us to build new. We stepped back, took a refocus, and determined what it was that we would prioritize in our current facilities,” Johnson said.

He said the district plans to use about $3 million of COVID funding and the rest of the proposal could be financed by increasing their building fund levy.

“Currently 12 mills up to 20 mills would be an additional ask of our taxpayers to support the immediate needs that we have in our schools,” Johnson explained.

The superintendent says over the last 12 months the district has identified some critical needs when looking at the condition of school facilities, and with the high cost of new construction, renovating or updating is the more feasible option right now.

“We want to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars and we feel like that, along with our COVID dollars, we have some immediate needs that we can look to address here in the next two or three years.”

Johnson says the school district wants to hear what taxpayers think about the plan. A public hearing is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in the school district’s administrative building’s board meeting room.

