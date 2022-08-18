Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Valley City school facilities in need of repair

Valley City School District
Valley City School District(Valley City Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities.

“Looking at the state of our facilities and explored building a new school, quickly recognizing over seven to eight months that through inflation, the cost of construction was not feasible for us to build new. We stepped back, took a refocus, and determined what it was that we would prioritize in our current facilities,” Johnson said.

He said the district plans to use about $3 million of COVID funding and the rest of the proposal could be financed by increasing their building fund levy.

“Currently 12 mills up to 20 mills would be an additional ask of our taxpayers to support the immediate needs that we have in our schools,” Johnson explained.

The superintendent says over the last 12 months the district has identified some critical needs when looking at the condition of school facilities, and with the high cost of new construction, renovating or updating is the more feasible option right now.

“We want to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars and we feel like that, along with our COVID dollars, we have some immediate needs that we can look to address here in the next two or three years.”

Johnson says the school district wants to hear what taxpayers think about the plan. A public hearing is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in the school district’s administrative building’s board meeting room.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota State Auditor’s office says their audit found ND DOH not following procedure on children in extreme abuse situations
Ben Franklin Middle School
UPDATE: Charges filed against former FPS staff member alleging inappropriate conduct with minor

Latest News

Alison Mackey and Michelle Lafond before surgery
“She’s my hero.”: Fargo woman gives her kidney to older sister to save her life
ND court to see lawsuit over trigger law.
4:00PM news August 18 - part 1
Abortion law
Arguments begin Friday in ND abortion rights suit
Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 firearms stolen from South Dakota gun shop