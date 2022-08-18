Contests
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South.

Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody.

Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility and is receiving medical care. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say this is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

