Two in custody after Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South.

Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody.

Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility and is receiving medical care. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say this is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

