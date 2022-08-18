Section of Highway 200 project investigated for possible uncovering of Native American artifacts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -MnDOT and White Earth Nation are investigating an isolated area on Highway 200 for possible Native American artifacts.

Currently, a construction project is taking place on Highway 200 between Manohman and Roy Lake.

MnDOT says construction has not stopped, rather crews have moved onto another area within the project.

They also say no artifacts have been confirmed yet, but the isolated area has been closed off while the investigation continues.

Officials say MnDOT and White Earth have been working together before and during the construction project.

Tribal monitors are also on-site daily overseeing the construction project.

