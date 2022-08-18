One extra school cost that parents may have forgotten about

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While parents budget for school supplies, the West Fargo school district wants to remind them to remember budget school lunches this year.

Over the last couple of years, students have been receiving free lunches due to the pandemic. The West Fargo public schools have had waivers that allowed them to serve these free lunches to all students in the district.

Now, the waiver is expired and parents will have to pay for their students lunches this year.

But, free and reduced lunches are still available for parents who apply and qualify.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.