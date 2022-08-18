Moorhead woman hurt after crashing into freeway wall

Contests
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one Moorhead woman is hurt after crashing into a wall on I-94. The crash happened just before 6:30 PM Wednesday. State Patrol says a 57-year-old woman from Moorhead was driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound on I-94 when she left the road just before Exit 1 and went into the right ditch, then struck a freeway wall. One other person was in the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Moorhead.

State Patrol says more information will be released at 11:30 PM Wednesday.

