Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Heavy police presence in South Fargo

(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As of 9PM Wednesday, there is a heavy police presence in the area of 27th Avenue South and Pacific Drive South. At least four squad cars surround an apartment complex.

Neighbors tell us police been there for at least two hours. Fargo Police tell us they responded initially as a medical call. They say this is an active investigation, and they’re not releasing any more information right now.

We’ll bring you an update online and on the air once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on N. Broadway, police say
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
Moorhead Break-in
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
Investigation
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Amy Grant
Amy Grant postpones Fargo concert to continue recovery
Moorhead woman hurt after crashing into freeway wall
Two tornadoes south of Ruso on Monday
EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in northeast McLean County Monday
Concordia Corn Feed 2022
3500 ears of corn at Concordia Corn Feed