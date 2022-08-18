Heavy police presence in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As of 9PM Wednesday, there is a heavy police presence in the area of 27th Avenue South and Pacific Drive South. At least four squad cars surround an apartment complex.

Neighbors tell us police been there for at least two hours. Fargo Police tell us they responded initially as a medical call. They say this is an active investigation, and they’re not releasing any more information right now.

We’ll bring you an update online and on the air once we learn more.

