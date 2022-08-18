Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Free back-to-school clothing for area students in need

We've Got You Covered clothing giveaway
We've Got You Covered clothing giveaway(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If your child is in need of new clothing for the upcoming school year, YouthWorks has you covered. The organization is hosting the annual “We’ve Got You Covered” clothing giveaway on Thursday, August 18.

The event provides free back-to-school clothing to middle, high school and college students who may otherwise struggle to afford them. In the past, YouthWorks has also been able to donate backpacks, school supplies and shoes.

“We have impacted and continue to impact students in our community with this event. We believe it is a necessity for youth to have access to back-to-school clothes and items,” YouthWorks staff said.

The event is happening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Dakota High School, which is located at 1305 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota State Auditor’s office says their audit found ND DOH not following procedure on children in extreme abuse situations
Ben Franklin Middle School
UPDATE: Charges filed against former FPS staff member alleging inappropriate conduct with minor

Latest News

FPD brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines
18 students graduate from local Peace Officer Academy
Big cats rescued from Tiger King Park
Tiger King big cats living at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota
Valley City School District
Valley City school facilities in need of repair