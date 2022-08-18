Free back-to-school clothing for area students in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If your child is in need of new clothing for the upcoming school year, YouthWorks has you covered. The organization is hosting the annual “We’ve Got You Covered” clothing giveaway on Thursday, August 18.

The event provides free back-to-school clothing to middle, high school and college students who may otherwise struggle to afford them. In the past, YouthWorks has also been able to donate backpacks, school supplies and shoes.

“We have impacted and continue to impact students in our community with this event. We believe it is a necessity for youth to have access to back-to-school clothes and items,” YouthWorks staff said.

The event is happening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Dakota High School, which is located at 1305 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

