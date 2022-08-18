FPS brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they’re working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.

The district was in the news earlier this week after their letter to recruit and attract Florida teachers to Fargo, who are bothered by the Sunshine state’s new ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, went viral. You can read more about that here.

