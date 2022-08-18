Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in northeast McLean County Monday

Two tornadoes south of Ruso on Monday
Two tornadoes south of Ruso on Monday(SkySpy Photo)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the Ruso area of McLean County on Monday, August 15 receiving the ratings of EF-2, EF-1, and EF-Unkown.

The first tornado occurred four miles east of Ruso at approximately 5:08 p.m. and lasted only about one minute. No structures were impacted, so it received an EF-U, or EF-Unkown, rating.

The second tornado formed about two miles south of Ruso at approximately 5:10 p.m. and moved slowly south. It snapped several hardwood trees and destroyed an animal shelter. The tornado dissipated about four miles south of Ruso around 5:35 p.m. Based on the damage, this tornado was rated EF-1 with estimated wind speeds of 110 mph.

The third tornado developed while the second one was still ongoing about five miles south of Ruso at approximately 5:30 p.m. and also moved south. It destroyed three small wooden granaries, damaged farm equipment by flipping over a large seed cart attached to an air seeder, tossed hay bales and flipped anhydrous tanks. The tornado dissipated about eight miles south of Ruso around 5:50 p.m. Based on the damage, this tornado was rated EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 120 mph.

More information can be found on the Bismarck National Weather Service’s website.

PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County Monday

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on N. Broadway, police say
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
Moorhead Break-in
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
Investigation
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Hutch's Weather Class
Thunderstorms For Thursday could be severe
Tornado Reported in Henning
Tuesday forecast video
Monday Hour by Hour forecast