Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance

Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.
Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.

We will have more on the meeting on Valley News Live at 9 pm and 10 pm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
Generic police lights
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota State Auditor’s office says their audit found ND DOH not following procedure on children in extreme abuse situations
Ben Franklin Middle School
UPDATE: Charges filed against former FPS staff member alleging inappropriate conduct with minor

Latest News

Legal representation stated their cases at the Ramsey County Memorial Courthouse.
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 3