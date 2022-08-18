Contests
Arguments begin Friday in ND abortion rights suit

Abortion law
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Abortion is set to become illegal next week, Aug. 26, but the Red River Women’s Clinic is stepping into court to argue it should stay.

A state court will hear arguments on whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking North Dakota’s trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions, before it takes effect. The Red River Women’s Clinic argues the ban violates the state constitution and asks the court to block the law while litigation proceeds.

In the lawsuit, Red River Women’s Clinic and its medical director Dr. Kathryn Eggleston argue that the North Dakota constitution guarantees the rights of life, liberty, safety, and happiness, all of which protect the right to abortion.

Court is set to begin Friday morning in Bismarck at the Burleigh County District Courthouse at 9 a.m.

