Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Amy Grant postpones Fargo concert to continue recovery

Grant is still recovering from a biking accident in Nashville in July.
Amy Grant is coming back to Birmingham this May
Amy Grant(tcw-wbrc)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amy Grant fans will have to wait to see the concert at the Fargo Theatre next month.

The Fargo stop will be moved to March.

All of her other tour dates in September and October were also moved because Grant is still recovering from a biking accident in Nashville in July.

Her team says she suffered a concussion after falling off of her bike.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date on Friday, March 17.

The hosting company, Jade Presents, has a no-refund policy for all events.

It does have a 7-day refund window though, and that window closes on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on N. Broadway, police say
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief
Moorhead Break-in
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
Investigation
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Heavy police presence in South Fargo
Moorhead woman hurt after crashing into freeway wall
Two tornadoes south of Ruso on Monday
EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in northeast McLean County Monday
Concordia Corn Feed 2022
3500 ears of corn at Concordia Corn Feed