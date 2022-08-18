Amy Grant postpones Fargo concert to continue recovery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amy Grant fans will have to wait to see the concert at the Fargo Theatre next month.

The Fargo stop will be moved to March.

All of her other tour dates in September and October were also moved because Grant is still recovering from a biking accident in Nashville in July.

Her team says she suffered a concussion after falling off of her bike.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date on Friday, March 17.

The hosting company, Jade Presents, has a no-refund policy for all events.

It does have a 7-day refund window though, and that window closes on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.