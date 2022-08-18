AAA reminding drivers and students about road safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota and Minnesota roads are about to get more and more crowded as thousands of students and teachers return to school this month. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, who will share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.

“If you’re aware of what’s going on, add a little bit of extra time to your morning commutes,” said Gene LaDoucer, the regional director for public affairs at AAA. “Stay aware, stay off the phone and help keep our children safe this time of year.”

LaDoucer also said that it could get tight during the morning rush hour when are walking to school. He also wanted to remind drivers and students that it is a shared responsibility between all parties when it comes to road safety.

“Kids and the parents play a role to play here, kids need to keep their heads up and not be looking down on their phones, they need to keep their headphones off so they can hear what’s going on around them,” said LaDoucer. “Be aware and be patient. Over the next couple of weeks traffic patterns are going to change, traffic is going to become much heavier and encounter bus stops, you’re going to encounter children at the corners and walking to school. All of this can create delays.

West Fargo and Fargo Public Schools start next week, while Moorhead start later this month.

